Kathmandu, April 14 (RSS): Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has visited the party central office at Paris Danda in the Capital City to meeting the party cadres.

The CPN (Maoist Centre) has made an arrangement for the party leaders and cadres to meet the Prime Minister and ministers at the party central office from today.

According to PM Dahal's secretariat, the PM would meet the party leaders and cadres at the party central office on every Friday. For the same, PM Dahal reached the party office at 8:00 am today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal