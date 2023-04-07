Key Issues

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has pledged to conclude the remaining tasks of the peace process.

The incumbent alliance would conclude the peace process, said Dahal, also Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre) in his address to a gathering of party cadres organised today here by the Maoist Centre, Gorkha.

"The peace process will be concluded within next two years, according to an agreement reached between the 10-party alliance. We will conclude it soon," he said. The government 100 days' performance has created a base for the country's prosperity and development activities, he claimed, adding that within the timeframe, many works in the fields of social justice, good governance and development activities have been initiated.

"I feel proud that I have got the opportunity to guide the country and people through a positive direction in my short period in office despite political ups and downs."

He has called the government's initiatives to addressing hurdles facing people in course of seeking government services and connecting people in foreign countries to the social security fund as important steps of the preliminary phase.

The Prime Minister said the foreign currency reserves have increased qualitatively compared to the time when he assumed office.

Stating that he has resolved since taking the government leadership to move ahead social justice, good governance and prosperity, the PM said the government's this resolve has raised hopes among the people.

He said discussions were being held amongst the ruling alliance parties to formulate a new-model policy and programmes to be introduced by the government for the next fiscal year.

The PM said the common minimum programme brought recently by the government also included the policies and programmes that were designed when the UML had been supporting the government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal