PM Dahal rules out left unification in haste



Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said he was not in a mood of going for a leftist unification and the party unification in haste.

Talking to media on Friday, Dahal shared avoiding the possibility of reoccurrence of casualty while opting for the party unification.

“Political stability and the strengthening of democracy are government’s priorities and we are committed to delivering results in citizen’s interest through a collaborative performance,” he said.

The Prime Minister further said the government was committed to delivering results that can be directly realised by the citizens. The government is taking initiations to clear dues to dairy farmers, adding that there will be no shortage of fertilizer for rice cultivation this time, he added.

