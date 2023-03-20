Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is taking vote of confidence from the House of Representatives today.

Dahal is taking vote of confidence from the parliament (lower house) second time after assuming the prime ministerial berth.

Assistant Spokesperson of the Parliament-Secretariat Dasharath Dhamala informed that Prime Minister Dahal is scheduled to take vote of trust from the HoR meeting which will convene at 1.00 pm today.

A situation was emerged for the PM to secure vote of confidence with the erstwhile ruling coalition partners, CPN-UML and Rastriya Prajatantra Party, quitting the government when there was disagreement in regard to the elections to pick the President and Vice-President.

There is a constitutional provision that the Prime Minister should take vote of confidence within 30 days after political parties partnering in the government withdrew support. In consistent with the provision, the incumbent Prime Minister has to take vote of confidence within March 26.

It may be noted that Chairperson of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' was appointed the Prime Minister of Nepal on 25 December 2022.

In the first inning, Dahal had secured over 99 percent vote of confidence from the parliament on 11 January 2023. The partners of new coalition formed of late in the context of Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections have agreed to give vote of confidence to PM Dahal.

Along with CPN (Maoist Centre), Nepali Congress, Rastriya Swatantra Party, Janata Samajwadi Party, Unified Socialist, Janamat Party, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party and Rastriya Janamorcha among others are expected to support PM Dahal in securing vote of confidence.

PM Dahal needs 138 votes for securing trust from the parliament. In the HoR, Maoist Centre has 32 members, Nepali Congress (88), RSP (19), JSP (11), Socialist (10), Janamat Party(6), LSP (4), Nagarik Unmukti (4) and Janamorcha (1).

Likewise, UML has (79), RPP (14), independent (2), Nepal Peasants Workers Party (1) and Aam Janata Party (1) in the HoR. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal