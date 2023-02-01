General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli held a meeting today.

During the meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Baluwatar, the two exchanged views on contemporary political issues and the elections of the President and the Vice-President scheduled for March 9 and 17, respectively.

Meanwhile, Province 1 Chief Minister Hikmat Bahadur Karki called on the Prime Minister today itself. On the occasion, they congratulated each other on the elections on their respective positions, exchanging views on making the delivery of the province government further effective.

Source: National News Agency Nepal