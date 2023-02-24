General

On the run up to the election of the President, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' held a meeting with CPN UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli today. They discussed the issues of contemporary politics including the election of the President, according to PM's expert on press, Manohari Timilsina. Although Saturday, tomorrow, is the deadline for the nomination for President, the political parties are still in intense discussions on finding agreement to this regard. PM Dahal has been reiterating that President must be elected on national consensus. Before holding meeting with UML Chair Oli, PM Dahal held thorough discussions with Nepali Congress, CPN (Unified Socialist) and People's Socialist Party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal