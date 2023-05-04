General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and CPN (UML) Chair and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a meeting today. During the meeting took place at the Singha Durbar-based Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the two discussed about contemporary political affairs.

Talking to media briefly following the meeting, the Prime Minister said the meeting focused on the contemporary political issues and the government upcoming policies and programmes and the budget.

Similarly, Oli who also talked to media after the meeting was of the view that those involved in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam should be brought under the purview of law. It may be noted that a warrant has been issued against former Energy Minister and the secretary of CPN (UML) Top Bahadur Rayamajhi for his alleged involvement in the scam. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal