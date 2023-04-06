Key Issues, politics

Various grassroots organisations aligned to the CPN (Maoist Centre) have submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' with the urge to take ownership of the movement meant for ethnic identity.

The Kiranti Rastriya Mukti Moracha Nepal, Limbuwan Rastriya Mukti Morcha and Jatiya Mukti Morcha are among those submitting the memo to the Head of the Government to this effect.

Through the memo, the organisations have advised the government to resolve the disputes over the naming of Koshi Province through dialogues. The government has been urged to provide compensation to the family of Padam Limbu Lajehang of Dharan, Sunsari who was killed in the protest against the decision to name the then Province 1 'Koshi'.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister has been urged to take the ownership of the ethnic movement and play a leading role in it.

Source: National News Agency Nepal