Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has voted in the election for the post of President today. He cast his ballot at the voting centre for the members of the federal parliament set up at the Lhotse Hall of the Parliament Building at New Baneshwor.

Both the Presidential candidates- Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel and CPN (UML) Vice-chair Subas Chandra Nembang - have already voted before this. The voting that started at 10 am will continue till 3 pm today, said assistant returning officer Amrita Kumari Sharma.

Poudel and Nembang are in the race for the third President of the republic Nepal. The former is the common candidate of the Nepali Congress, the CPN (Maoist Centre), the CPN (Unified Socialist), the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Nepal, Janamat Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nepal Samajbadi Party.

