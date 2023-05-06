Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ would not take a vote of confidence again, concluded a meeting of the ruling coalition that took place on Saturday at the Office of Prime Minister in Baluwatar.

The meeting was attended by top leaders of alliance partners including the CPN (Maoist Centre), Nepali Congress, CPN (Unified Socialist) and Janata Samajwadi Party, among others.

“There is no law that requires Prime Minister to take a vote of confidence again now. Today’s meeting discussed how the parliament session, that is begins tomorrow, could be made more effective,” said the Chief Whip of the Maoist Centre, Hitraj Pandey after the meeting.

After the Rastriya Swatantra Party had withdrawn its support to the incumbent coalition government, discussions were making the rounds where PM needs to take a vote of confidence again. PM is also said to have taken suggestion from advocates on the matter.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister took suggestion on what should be prioritised in the budget and policies and programmes for the next fiscal year, he said. The meeting discussed the issues of proceeding with the bills relating to parliament committee, and citizenship, and the appointment of Chief Justice, it has been said.

The meeting was attended by PM Dahal, Maoist Centre General Secretary Dev Prasad Gurung and leader Shakti Bahadur Basnet, NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Vice President Dhanraj Gurung, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal and General Secretary Ghana Shyam Bhusal, Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal Chair Upendra Yadav and leader Rajendra Shrestha and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party Chairperson Mahantha Thakur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal