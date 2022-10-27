General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba did not partake in the Bhaitika rituals this year.

PM Deuba’s private secretary Bhanu Deuba said that the Prime Minister did not observe Bhaitika ritual as he is mourning the death of his younger brother, Prem Bahadur Deuba. It is less than a year since the younger Deuba’s death and as per the Hindu practice one cannot participate in festival rituals and pooja throughout one year since the death of one’s close family member.

PM Deuba had also not received the Dashain ‘tika’ this year due to the same reason.

On the day of Bhaitika, the last day of the five days long Tihar festival also known as Yamapanchak, sisters wish their brothers long life, health and wealth with respect, faith and loyalty by putting Pancharangi or Saptarangi tika as per age-old traditions.

After sisters put tika on their brothers’ forehead, brothers also put tika to their sisters. It is widely believed that worshiping one’s sisters leads to good luck and prosperity. The brothers and sisters also exchange gifts and offer delicacies on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal