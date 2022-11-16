General

Prime Minister and President of Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba is arriving here today. PM Deuba is scheduled attend and address election programs of the ruling in Dadeldhura, Baitadi and Achham.

Nepali Congress Dadeldhura District Committee Secretary Hemraj Chataut said that Prime Minister Deuba is scheduled to address an election meeting to be held at Dewal in Ajaymeru Rural Municipality at 11:30 am.

PM Deuba is also addressing the election programmes to be held in Baitadi and Achham districts.

Prior to this, PM Deuba had addressed election rallies in seven municipalities in the district staying here four days since November 3. There are eight candidates in Dadeldhura along with Deuba for the House of Representatives election to be held on November 20.

Deuba is winning the HoR election since 2048 BS in Dadeldhura.

Likewise, Deuba is addressing the election assembly at Sullekhan in Shivanath Rural Municipality.

Nepali Congress Baitadi District Committee President Chatur Bahadur Chand said entire preparations for the election rally to be organized by the left-democratic alliance have been over.

In Baitadi, CPN (Maoist Centre)’s Narendra Bahadur Kunwar is contesting for the HoR seat while NC’s Bir Bahadur Bista and Shivaraj Bhatta are in the fray for the provincial assembly poll.

Source: National News Agency Nepal