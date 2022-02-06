General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and former Prime Ministers KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ discussed a wide range of contemporary political issues of the country.

In the meeting held at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar today evening, the three deliberated on issues relating to local level election, ending the deadlock of parliament and MCC Compact, the American grant assistance among others.

Talking to the media persons following the meeting, CPN (UML) general-secretary Shankar Pokharel said the government and opposition parties have begun the dialogue.

According to general-secretary Pokharel, PM Deuba on the occasion pledged with coalition partner Dahal, chairperson of CPN (Maoist Centre) and major opposition party CPN (UML) chairperson Oli to give continuity to the dialogue and regular discussions.

PM Deuba, during the meeting, urged the main opposition party leader for their party’s cooperation to take forward the MCC and other agendas. It is for the first time the former PM Oli reached Baluwatar for the official meeting after he stepped down from the post six months back.

General-secretary Pokharel said CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Dahal viewed that issues relating to the MCC Compact be addressed only after the federal election and the major opposition party should be requested for the same. Towards which, the major opposition CPN (UML), requested the ruling party to clearly present its and its four other coalition partners’ viewpoints on the MCC compact.

On the occasion, PM Deuba urged the main opposition party for creating an environment conducive to resume the regular business of the House of Representatives (HoR) to create an environment for holding discussions on the issues of national concerns.

In response, the UML leaders expressed their readiness to create the environment for running the House business but running the HoR by letting in 14 non-MPs, who were expelled by the UML, in the HoR meeting was unlikely, Pokharel shared.

Minister for Information and Communications Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki was also present in the discussions.

Source: National News Agency Nepal