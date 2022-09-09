General

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President, Sher Bahadur Deuba, has arrived in Chitwan today.

PM Deuba arrived in Chitwan in order to address the concluding ceremony of first-phase programme of 'Nepali Congress with the people' campaign launched by the NC.

The concluding programme has been organised at BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital this noon. He arrived in Chitwan at 11:15 am on a Nepali Army chopper.

The PM would meet leaders and cadres of Chitwan NC today itself. Similarly, he is scheduled to return back to Kathmandu at 2:00 pm today. PM Deuba is accompanied by Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand.

Source: National News Agency Nepal