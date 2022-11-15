General

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba is arriving in Dailekh today.

PM Deuba and CPN (Maoist Centre) chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ are coming to Surkhet and Dailekh, the two districts in Karnali Province, to address the election assemblies, Maoist Centre’s Karnali Province chairperson Bimala KC said.

According to KC, NC president Deuba, Maoist Centre chair Prachanda and CPN (unified Socialist) general- secretary Beduram Bhusal will address the election assemblies. The leaders are coming here to address the election assemblies – one to be held at Khaireni Bheri of Gurbhakot of Surkhet and another in Dailekh – after attending a programme in Nawalparasi today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal