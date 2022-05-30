General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has pledged to come up with a bill to amend the law regarding rape. As he said, a bill to withdraw the statute of limitation for registering a complaint against rape would be introduced.

In his address to a main celebration programme organised on the occasion of the Fourth National Women Rights Day here today, the Prime Minister vowed to adopt a zero tolerance against women violence and implement the rights to inclusion, equality and equity granted by the Constitution.

Stating that though it was taking time to identify and arrest people involved in the murder of Nirmala Pant, he expressed his hope that one day justice would be served to her.

“Nepal takes a lead in the South Asia in closing gender-gaps,” he said, adding that policy and legal provisions were in place to increase women’s access to education, health, employment and property. “The government is working to see the women’s meaningful participation and presence in every state apparatus.”

Also speaking on the occasion, Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Uma Regmi, remembered the contribution of senior women rights activists to achieve rights for women. She stressed the need of fighting for a 50-percent woman participation in every state organ in the future.

President of Women and Social Committee, House of Representatives, Nirudevi Pal expressed her concerns over hurdles facing Nepali women to pass on citizenship to their children, despite the guarantee of the right to equality by the Constitution. She urged the government to make provisions for removing such obstructions. She also sought the introduction of a law to replace the ordinance against acid attack.

Former ministers Kamala Pant, Thammaya Thapa, and National Women’s Commission president Kamala Parajuli were of the view that the celebration of the Day would be meaningful provided that rights of suppressed and exploited women were ensured.

As per the government decision, Jeth 16 each year in the Nepali Calendar has been observed as the National Women Rights Day since 2076 BS in commemoration of the day (Jeth 16, 2063 BS/ 30th May, 2006) when the then reinstated parliament had endorsed a four-point resolution ensuring 33 percent women’s participation in each state organ.

Source: National News Agency Nepal