General

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba assured that there would be no any agreement without forging a national consensus.

In a meeting held among the top leaders of the ruling coalition partners at Prime Minister's official residence at Baluwatar today, Prime Minister Deuba clarified that he could not agree to ink any agreement that would hurt the country despite the interest or pressure from any other country.

He reaffirmed his commitment at the time when proposed State Partnership Programme (SPP) agreement with the USA related issue was spurring public discourses and courting controversies.

Talking to Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) about the meeting, Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal's Chairperson Upendra Yadav shared that the Prime Minister would not consider signing any agreement without consensus.

The attendees of the meeting CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal among others also discussed issues relating to ongoing deliberations on the parliament about recently unveiled budget for the upcoming fiscal year and its endorsement, according to Yadav.

Source: National News Agency Nepal