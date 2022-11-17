General

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that it was all’s responsibility to make the historical elections of House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assembly scheduled for November 20 a success.

Issuing a video message today, the PM has said that periodic elections are the soul of democracy in a democratic regime adding that the country was heading to the final stage of the elections.

“It was all’s responsibility to make the historical task of elections a success. The country has completed the stages of political struggle since the anti-Rana regime movement to present. Now, the country should be forwarded to the path of prosperity by strengthening federal democratic republic,” according to the PM.

Stating that the NC led every political and social movement in the country, the PM added that the NC has the responsibility to lead the nation towards prosperity.

He mentioned that several things are left to do though the country took a pace on socio-economic development after the political movement of 2046 BS.

“Our youths are getting brilliance on technology and knowledge. We shall strive ahead with the new thoughts to in the days ahead as to honour their expertise. We shall develop the system to ensure prompt public service delivery by modernising our governance,” PM Deuba has added in his video message.

PM Deuba has also recalled his the NC has done a lot for upliftment of the rights of backward communities and regions and more will be done in the future to ensure better results.

Saying that it is understandable to all that unease situation and uncertainties were created after the dissolution of the parliament twice, PM Deuba committed to advance the country on the basis of consensus and cooperation in which the current alliance was founded.

Source: National News Agency Nepal