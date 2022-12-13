Key Issues

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Chairperson of Loktantrik Samajwadi Party Nepal, Mahantha Thakur, held a meeting on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting held at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar, they discussed the contemporary issues of the country including election results and participation in ruling alliance.

Chair Thakur told RSS, “We held discussion on contemporary issues. I met the Prime Minister Deuba after the election.”

He mentioned that the party was positive on joining the new government as it is already a part of the ruling alliance, adding his party should continue to be a constituent of the alliance for a time being to propel political stability and development.

Chair Thakur further said a meeting of top leaders of the party had made the shared opinion that the party should join the new government under the leadership of five-party alliance.

The Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Nepal has won four seats in federal parliament. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal