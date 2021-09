General

A meeting was held among the Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Chairperson of CPN (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and Chairperson of CPN (Unified Socialist), Madhav Kumar Nepal on Friday.

It is said the meeting dwelt on Cabinet expansion and contemporary political issues. Press Coordinator of Maoist Centre's Chair, Bishnu Sapkota added that the top leaders discussed how the ruling alliance could be made more effective.

Source: National News Agency Nepal