General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has condoled the demise of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain.

PM Deuba has stated that Nepal has also lost a great admirer of the country and its people in Queen Elizabeth's death.

"It is with great sadness, I have received the news of her passing away. Queen Elizabeth II distinguished herself with duty, honour and service. The Queen is fondly remembered in Nepal for her two important state visits in 1961 and 1986," PM Deuba wrote in his Twitter account this morning.

The grace, simplicity and respect for other cultures and humanity are the qualities for which the Nepalis people fondly remember the Queen, PM Deuba said.

The PM has also expressed his deepest condolences to the British Royal Family on the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.

Source: National News Agency Nepal