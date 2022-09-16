General

The ruling Nepali Congress (NC) condoled the demise of its party leader Bijay Raj Ghimire.

NC central office chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel, issuing a condolence message here today on the behalf of Party President and Prime Minister Deuba, expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Ghimire.

Expressing heartfelt tributes to late Ghimire, PM Deuba wished for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families on the behalf of his party and himself.

Ghimire, born in 2025 BS, died on Sept 15 at 8:15 pm while undergoing treatment at Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur district. He was suffering from cancer.

Ghimire was former member of NC’s central account committee and had contested in the general elections in 2056 BS and 2074 BS from constituency no 1 in Palpa district representing NC.

He had also played an active role in the party as well as in the democratic movements representing NC. Ghimire’s final rites will be performed at Pashupati Aryaghat today noon, according to NC’s chief secretary Poudel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal