Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of Chandra Maya KC, the mother of NC central committee member and former minister Bal Bahadur KC.

Issuing a press statement on Sunday, the PM said he was stunned by the demise of Chandra Maya KC and wished for the eternal peace to the departed soul.

Source: National News Agency Nepal