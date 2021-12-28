General

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahdaur Deuba has expressed sorrow over the passing away of Ram Kumar Shrestha, former NC general convention representative and leader from Khotang district.

Issuing a press note here today, PM Deuba expressed his sorrow over his demise while expressing eternal peace to the departed soul. Shrestha, who also served as the ward chair of Chisapani of Jantedhunga Rural Municipality, died on Monday night. He was 63.

Shrestha was also former regional president of NC and district working committee's member. PM Deuba, in the condolence message, said that service and contribution of late Shrestha towards societal and educational development of his home district would be always remembered.

Furthermore, Deuba said that the role played by late Shrestha in formation of party organization as well as democratic movement of Nepal shall always be recalled.

Source: National News Agency Nepal