General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has congratulated and offered best wishes to the newly elected leadership of the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA).

He offered his congratulations amid a function here today at his official residence in Baluwatar.

On the occasion, the PM pledged to always provide assistance for the development of football. Pankaj Bikram Nembang was recently elected the ANFA President through its election on June 20.

Similarly, Bir Bahadur Khadka was chosen as senior vice president and Dawa Lama, Dipak Khatiwada, Birat Jung Shahi and Dirgha Bahadur KC vice president.

Elected ANFA members are Rabindra Chand, Anil Malla, Bhojraj Shahi, Purushottam Thapa, Mahendra Chhetri, Bijaya Narayan Shrestha, Ramesh Byanjankar, Bharat Budhathapa, Tika Lama, Maniraj Bista, Manish Joshi, Pema Dolma Lama and Sarila Shrestha.

Source: National News Agency Nepal