Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has congratulated Rishi Sunak for his election as the leader of the Conservative Party and the next Prime Minister of the UK.

“I extend warm congratulations to Rishi Sunak on being chosen as the leader of the Conservative Party and the next Prime Minister of the UK,” PM Deuba wrote in his Twitter account today.

While wishing Sunak all the best this important responsibility, PM Deuba has said he looks forward to working with the British PM to advance the longstanding Nepal-UK relationship.

Source: National News Agency Nepal