Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed commitment that the government would not let inadequacy of resources for the Nepal Army, so that it would identify common challenges of national security and move ahead accordingly.

Inaugurating the two-day event organized at NA Headquarters today, PM Deuba who is also looking after the Defense Ministry, directed the NA to make objective analyses of the situation and formulate strategies to cope up the situation. "NA shoulders the responsibility of analysing international, regional and national security situation and move with proper strategy," PM Deuba reminded, adding that timely countermeasures should be adopted.

The PM also assured the adequacy of resources to the NA for the development undertaking it has taken. The long-term development projects would not see financial problems, he reiterated.

Moreover, the PM believed that the coordination meeting and discussion would help NA to build policy and planning in the organization. Deuba also praised the role the NA played in the disaster management including during COVID-19.

On the occasion, Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Prabhuram Sharma, viewed that NA was always committed to carry out its responsibility in line with Constitution and government directives. "The NA is continuously studying, monitoring and analyzing all sorts of activities relating to national security and stability," he said, adding that NA is standby to face the challenges.

Similarly, Defense Secretary Begendraraj Sharma Poudel also reminded that Defense Ministry would cooperate with NA to implement the NA restructuring plan and 'NA Perspective Plan-2087.'

Source: National News Agency Nepal