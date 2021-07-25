Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has directed Home Minister and chief of Nepal Police to book the murderers of Nirmala Pant.

At a meeting with Home Minister Balkrishna Khand and Inspector General of Nepal Police ShaileshThapa at the PM's official residence in Baluwatar this evening, PM Deuba directed the two to take effective measures to find out the murderers.

Prime Minister Deuba also asked the progress achieved so far on the issue. The incident had taken place on three years ago in the district of Kanchanpur.

Nirmala Panta, a 13-year-old girl was raped and murdered in a field near her home on 27 July 2018

Source: National News Agency Nepal