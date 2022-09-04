General

Nepali Congress (NC) President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba expressed grief over the demise of Damayanti Bhandari, mother of NC central member and former Minister Shankar Bhandari.

Damayanti died on September 3 in Kathmandu at the age of 99.

In a condolence message issued by the NC central office's chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel on the behalf of PM Deuba on Sunday, PM Deuba condoled the demise of Dayamanti.

Deuba also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Damayanti and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Similarly, the PM extended deep condolences on behalf of himself and his party to the bereaved families and relatives.

The late Damayanti had played an active role in the democratic movement in the country, the NC central office said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal