Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed shock over the bus accident that took place in Madi of Sankhuwasabha today.

In a tweet this evening, Prime Minister Deuba has paid tribute to the victims of the accident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He has also wished speedy recovery to the injured and directed the concerned authorities to arrange for their treatment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal