Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of 11 persons in a jeep accident occurred on Monday in Jajarkot district.

A total of 11 persons were killed in the mishap happened at Chhedagad Municipality-5 along the Mid-Hill Highway in the district when the jeep (Karnali State 20-001 Cha 0429) fell some 200 metres off the road.

Issuing a press release this afternoon, President Deuba expressed heartfelt condolence to the deceased ones and bereaved families, while wishing for speedy recovery to the injured ones.

Source: National News Agency Nepal