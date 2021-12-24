General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has extended best wishes to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas Day today- the festival celebrated on the birthday of Jesus Christ. PM Deuba wished peace, prosperity and good health to the Christian people on this occasion.

In the message of best wishes given today, PM Deuba said the festivals are for the mutual harmony and national unity. He wished the Christmas inspired all to foster fraternity.

The ethnic, lingual and religious diversity is the national capital in Nepal, he reminded.

The PM also made aware the Christmas revelers to maintain cautions in the wake of the spread of omicron variant of coronavirus across the globe of late.

Source: National News Agency Nepal