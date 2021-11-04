Key Issues

PM Deuba has expressed happiness, peace and prosperity to all Nepali sisters and brothers on the occasion of Nepal Sambat 1142.

Prime Minister Deuba has also expressed the confidence that Nepal Sambat would deepen tolerance, brotherhood and mutual harmony among all Nepalis.

In a message today on the occasion of Nepal Sambat 1142, Prime Minister Deuba said that diverse religions and cultures would further strengthen our national unity and would encourage Nepalis to unite.

In his message, PM Deuba has stated that founder of Nepal Sambat and national luminary Shankhadhar Shakhwa created a situation of pride and independence by relieving the people of Nepal off their debt.

Source: National News Agency Nepal