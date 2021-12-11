General

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has filed candidacy for the second time for the post of party president in the 14th general convention on Saturday.

President Deuba filed candidacy, reaching Rastriya Sabha Griha with his followers at about 4:15pm. He was welcomed by the leaders and cadres while reaching the venue.

Former general secretary Krishna Prasad Sitaula, Home Minister Balkrishna Khand, Foreign Minister Dr Narayan Khadka, central member Ramesh Lekhak and others reached Rastriya Sabha Griha together with Deuba.

The candidacy filing continued till evening.

After filing the candidacy, PM Deuba vowed that he would ensure largest votes to the party in all three-tiers of election once he was reelected the party president. He made such announcement by taking to tweet. He however said he was in need of cooperation and support from all sides to realize the goal.

Moreover, PM Deuba spoke to the media and asserted that he would be elected party president in the very first round of voting in the 14th general convention.

He further expressed belief that Nepali Congress would emerge first in the three-tier of elections.

Another leader filing candidacy for the party president, Dr Shekhar Koirala, has said he would move ahead to correct national politics. He questioned the effectiveness of parliament and judiciary. Even the economic status was not in well status, he argued, adding that the panel he was leading would bring reform in these sectors. "We move ahead with senior's experience and youths' activism," he vowed.

Similarly, another leader Prakashman Singh viewed that he would ensure institutional reform by adhering to the party rule and norm.

Similarly, former general secretary Krishna Prasad Sitaula informed that he had supported the team led by President Deuba.

On the occasion, Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, observed, "NC is a historic party. We make this convention exemplary with voting."

Home Minister Balkrishna Khand also said he was devoted to reelect Deuba as party president.

Another leader vying for vice president Sujata Koirala said she was also filing her candidacy to establish women leadership.

Source: National News Agency Nepal