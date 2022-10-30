General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed his grief over death of people in the Palpa bus accident.

“I am saddened by the accident,” said the PM in a tweet today. He also offered his condolences to the deceased and the bereaved families while directing the authorities to manage treatment for the injured people.

Five people were killed and as many as 30 others injured when a bus heading to Manakamana in Gorkha district from Palpa met with an accident at Hungi of Rambha Rural Municipality in Palpa today morning.

Source: National News Agency Nepal