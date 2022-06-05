General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Speaker of House of Representatives (HoR) Agni Prasad Sapkota held a meeting at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar this afternoon.

According to Speaker Sapkota’s secretariat, the meeting was focused on election to the Chair of State Affairs and Good Governance of the HoR and leadership of the Public Accounts Committee.

Likewise, discussions were held on different bills including bill on citizenship and election to the Deputy Speaker.

Source: National News Agency Nepal