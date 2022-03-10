Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has reached Birgunj today to attend various programmes.

Prime Minister Deuba was welcomed by local leaders of the Nepali Congress and chiefs of different government bodies.

He is scheduled to congratulate the newly elected working committee of Nepali Congress Parsa District and distribute certificate to them.

Similarly, Pm Deuba would address the 25th national convention of Federation of Nepal Cottage and Small Industries and 22nd 22nd National Women Entrepreneur Conference of the Central Women Entrepreneurs Committee today itself, according to the Prime Minister's Secretariat.

Source: National News Agency Nepal