Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has arrived in Pokhara in connection with participating as the Chief Guest in the closing ceremony of the Ninth National Games at Pokhara Stadium later today.

PM Deuba made an onsite visit to the International Mountain Museum in Pokhara earlier today.

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun had inaugurated the Ninth National Games in Pokhara on October 14. According to secretary of the National Games Publicity Sub-Committee, Khusraj Dahal, the closing ceremony would feature several cultural programmes, performances by artistes, processions, songs and dances.

Source: National News Agency Nepal