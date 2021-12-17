General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is now in preparation of convening an all-party meeting to dwell on various contemporary issues including running of parliament meeting by holding talks to major opposition CPN UML.

During a meeting with Chairman of ruling partners- CPN (Maoist Centre)-Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Friday, PM Deuba stressed that an all-party meeting was essential to end the parliament impasse by forming consensus and cooperation with the opposition UML.

Similarly, it is learnt that other contemporary issues as tabling of the MCC project in the parliament under which the US government is to provide Rs 55 billion for Nepal's development on roadway and energy sectors and the measures to be undertaken to address negative economic indicators.

In this connection, PM Deuba is learnt to be holding a meeting with chairman of another ruling partner- CPN (US) - Madhav Kumar Nepal and top leaders of other political parties. He is preparing for holding the all-party meeting tomorrow or Sunday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal