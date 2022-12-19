General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has insisted on the need of promoting the sustainable and green development approach targeting all small and big cities in the country.

While inaugurating the Eighth National Convention of the Municipal Association of Nepal (MuAN) here today, the Prime Minister said most of municipalities are marred by unsystematic urbanization. As a result, town’s natural beauty and distinct identity is vanishing and settlements are turning unsafe and unclean.

“Time promptly demands us to go for sustainable and green development of cities and to take efforts for transforming cities into hubs of economic development,” the Prime Minister said, urging the Association to take a facilitating role to this regard.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister shed light on the significant role of the Association since its establishment in 1994 for the empowerment and capacity enhancement of local bodies.

He reminded that with the implementation of the federal system, the local bodies primarily municipalities have some important constitutional rights and responsibilities in regard with the areas of development and service delivery.

Describing local governments as the first school of democracy and the closest government of the people, the Prime Minister urged local bodies to ensure transparency and promptness in their services, making them pro-people and digitalized.

According to the Prime Minister, it is obvious that people have more expectations from their closet governments and local representatives should focus addressing such aspirations in a right way by properly utilizing the local available resources. As he said, the performance of local governments plays a determinant role in shaping people’s perception towards the entire government that’s why the local government should win the people’s trust and hearts.

“Planned development, systematic roadways, pure drinking water, systematic sewage system, green zones, open spaces and cleanliness are necessary for the sustainable development of the towns.”

CPN (UML) General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel stressed on the need of clarification of the rights of three local levels for strengthening federalism and increasing efficiency in public delivery.

Nepali Congress leader and Province Assembly member Surendra Pandey said the political parties are primarily responsible for consolidating the ground for exercising the civic rights in an advanced way. He also urged local bodies to be serious for addressing the people’s aspirations.

Representatives from municipalities across the country are taking part in the three-day event which is scheduled to witness the presentations of working papers on various themes.

Association Chair Ashok Kumar Byanju (Shrestha) presided over the programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal