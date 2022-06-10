General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has issued directives for arresting Ramdev Teli, a lender accused of charging exorbitant interest against personal loans he issued to individuals, and carry out investigations against him.

The Prime Minister today ordered Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand to have Teli arrested and investigation initiated against him, said Govinda Pariyar, the Press Chief to the Prime Minister.

PM Deuba's this directives comes after media carried news of Teli exploiting the indigent people by taking high interest against the loans he issued to them.

Source: National News Agency Nepal