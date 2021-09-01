General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has kicked off a ‘Civil Service Employees Plantation Campaign’ on the occasion of Civil Service Day, today. The Prime Minister initiated the campaign by planting saplings of different species along the Bishnumati corridor in Kathmandu Metropolis-13. Secretary of Ministry of Forest and Environment Dr Pem Narayan Kandel shared that 25 saplings of Kapur, 25 Sami, 20 Calendra, 15 Tikoma, 15 Karbir and 30 Bagambeli were planted as part of the campaign. Also present on the occasion were Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand, Chief Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, officiating Chief of Army Staff of Nepal Army Prabhuram Sharma and secretaries of different ministries.

Source: National News Agency Nepal