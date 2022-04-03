General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is on a three-day official visit to India, laid the foundation stone for the construction of an old-age home in the premises of Pashupatinath Temple at Lalitaghat of the holy city, Varanasi, today.

On the occasion, PM Deuba also performed the 'bhumi puja' or the land sanctification rituals for the construction.

Chief Minister of the State of Uttar Pradesh, India, Yogi Adityanath was present on the occasion.

The Government of Nepal has allotted Rs 10 million for the old-age home. However, the contract for the construction of the facility is yet to be issued.

The old-age home is for the accommodation of people coming to Varanasi for pilgrimage. The old-age home will have 35 rooms and it will be built according to the Nepali architectural style. The Department of Archaeology is said to be preparing the sketch of the building.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath has hosted a luncheon in honour of PM Deuba today.

Before this they exchanged views on various matters of mutual interest and concern.

PM Deuba will leave here for New Delhi this afternoon and from there for Kathmandu in the evening.

Source: National News Agency Nepal