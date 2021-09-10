General

A meeting has been held between Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and visiting Vice President of the Millennium Challenge Corporation Fatema Sumar at former's residence in Kathmandu.

The duo are said to have discussed the MCC compact with Nepal. The meeting focused on the MCC compact wherein Nepal would receive Rs 55 billion in grant from the US government for constructing various projects in the country and opportunities towards transforming Nepal's economy, said the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry is scheduled to share details in this regard on Saturday morning. Sumar is in Kathmandu as part of assessing the progress of the project.

As part of this, she, on Friday, met with Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Minister for Energy, Hydropower and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal and discussed the project. She also met with leaders of ruling Nepali Congress.

Earlier, she held talks with Chairperson of the CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal, CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Oli and former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai.

Source: National News Agency Nepal