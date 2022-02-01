General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the government is committed to preventing corruption. While receiving an annual report of the National Vigilance Centre today, the head of the government pledged the government support towards Centre’s every step against corruption.

The report was presented to the Prime Minister amidst a programme at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Baluwatar.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister assured of effective implementation of the recommendation given by the Centre to the government, Centre’s under-secretary and information officer Hari Prasad Sharma told the RSS.

A delegation from the Centre led by its Secretary Sushil Chandra Tiwari presented the 19th report (for the fiscal year 2077-78 BS (2020-21) to the Prime Minister. The report states about major works executions of the Centre in the given year and it was presented to the Prime Minister as per the National Vigilance Centre (Work Operation) Regulations, 2065 BS.

The report consists of four chapters: The first chapter is about the Centre’s introduction, its organisational development, its functions, duties and rights, organizational structure and human resources, and the policy-level arrangements and efforts to maintain good governance.

Likewise, the Chapter 2 is about the synopsis of Centre’s major activities carried out in the fiscal year 2077-78 BS while the Chapter 3 is about its suggestions to the government for preventing corruption and the Chapter 4 is about the conclusion.

The Centre had received 520 complaints in 2077-78 BS and 324 complaints were remained to be sorted out from the previous fiscal year 2076-77 BS. Out of a total of 844 complaints, 594 were settled in last fiscal year (2077-78 BS).

Technical tests are conducted in various phases while constructing public structures to ensure quality and to oversee whether the construction works comply with the laws. A lab has been set up for the same.

Equipment will be brought into use by calibrating by the mid of the current fiscal year 2022/23.

According to the Centre, technical test of 24 development projects has been conducted already. Among them, three were national pride projects while rest were from other projects. Six agriculture and irrigation related development projects also underwent technical test.

A 21-day training was imparted among 25 staffs to train them for technical test of the development projects. Monitoring the properties details of the civil employees and office-bearers of public agencies every fiscal year is also one of the major functions of the Centre.

The Centre said that 97. 28 per cent civil employees had submitted their property details in 2019/20 while it was 97.19 per cent in fiscal year 2018/19.

Centre’s functions and authority have been regulated by the anti-corruption legislations, strategies and action-plans as well as the Prevention of Corruption Act (Work Operation) Regulations, 2065 BS.

The Centre established as per the Prevention of Corruption Act-2059 BS, has been running corruption prevention programmes. It came into being since August 12, 2002.

Source: National News Agency Nepal