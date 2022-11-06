General

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has pledged to deliver on various agendas such as health care, education and physical infrastructures in the Sudurpaschim Province including his home district Dadeldhura.

PM Deuba assured that the ruling coalition would form a government following the upcoming parliamentary polls and vowed to elect CPN (Maoist Centre) leader and Dadeldhura Provincial Assembly’s candidate Khagaraj Bhatta as the next Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province.

Deuba said so while addressing election assemblies at Alitaal Rural Municipality and Parashuram Municipality in the district on Sunday.

PM Deuba himself is contesting for the HoR member for the seventh time from Dadeldhura in the upcoming parliamentary polls. He is a common candidate of the ruling coalition comprising five political parties altogether.

At an election rally at Jogbudha of Parashuram Municipality, Deuba shared that his party would back Khagaraj Bhatta’s candidacy for chief ministerial berth in Sudurpaschim Province and, thus Bhatta would be elected the next Chief Minister of the province.

Deuba also appealed to the voters to cast their votes to elect candidates representing the ruling coalition.

During his address touching on wide range of issues from national polity to development of Dadeldhura and Sudurpaschim Province, the PM assured that Sudurpaschim Province would be immensely developed if the coalition candidates won the elections.

He pledged to hold talks with the Indian Prime Minister to build a bridge over the Mahakali River at Parigaun of Parashuram Municipality-5 in Dadeldhura district.

According to him, the bridge would facilitate peoples’ mobility and would ease their trip to Purnagiri Temple.

He added that Daiji-Jogbudha and Budar-Jogbudha road would be blacktopped while bridges would be built on rivers and rivulets here.

Deuba also affirmed for reforms in the health care and education sectors.

He was of the view that democracy and inclusion would remain inalienable only if the coalition government was formed after the November 20 elections.

On the occasion, PM Deuba criticized the CPN (UML) Chairman, KP Sharma Oli, for snatching the constitution and dissolving the House of Representatives. “Then, we moved ahead by uniting after his (Oli’s) steps were unbearable,” according to PM Deuba.

During the election rally of Jogbudha, NC spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat claimed that the country will move ahead on the path to prosperity.

Likewise, NC leader Dr Arzoo Rana Deuba said the major parties including NC remained united after the opponent leader attempted to seize people’s rights.

Candidate of Dadeldhura constituency no. 1 (A) Khagaraj Bhatta of CPN (Maoist Centre) appealed to the voters to cast vote for him to avail an opportunity to serve the people as their servant. Candidate Bhatta shared that he would work for the development and prosperity of inner Madhesh in the district of Dadeldhura.

The PM returned to Dhangadhi this evening after attending different political functions in Dadelhura district for four days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal