General

: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba received the Dashain tika, jamara and blessings from a priest on the auspicious hour of 10:02 am on the occasion of the Bijaya Dashami festival today.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister offered the Dashain tika to first lady Dr Arju Deuba and his son Jaybir Deuba.

According to the Prime Minister’s Personal Secretariat, Deuba observed the Bijaya Dashami in a very close circle bearing in mind the existing risk of COVID-19 pandemic.

He offered the Dashain tika to his family members, relatives and security personnel at the Secretariat by following health safety protocols. This time too, there was no Dashain-tika offering programme to the general people by the government head due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal