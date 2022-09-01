General

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has been recommended as candidate to the member of the House of Representatives (HoR) from his hometown Dadeldhura for the November 20 HoR election.

A meeting of the NC Dadeldura Regional Committee today unanimously recommended Deuba as the candidate for HoR member in the poll under the first-past-the-post system.

Similarly, the meeting recommended the NC Dadeldhura district president Bhim Bahadur Saud for the Province Assembly member (A) in the provincial poll under the FPTP and Minister for Social Development of Sudurpaschim Province Gobinda Raj Bohara PA member (B).

Likewise, NC leader Dr Arju Rana Deuba has been recommended as party candidate for the HoR election from the constituency 5 in Kailali district. The party regional working committee meeting today unanimously decided in this regard, said party regional president Bhim Padal.

Rana lost the erstwhile poll five years ago from the same constituency to the CPN (UML) candidate Naradmuni Rana.

Also, seven NC leaders including Kamal Bahadur Shah, Mohan Singh Rathaur, Hem Bahadur Rawal, Dharma Raj Neupane and Tika Chaudhary have been recommended as candidates for the election from the constituency-2.

Other leaders including party central member Nainsingh Mahar, former central member Sunil Kumar Bhandari, former district vice president Prakash Bam, leaders Dr Laxmi Raj Pathak and Tek Raj Joshi have been recommended as candidates from Kailali constituency-4.

Source: National News Agency Nepal