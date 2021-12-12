General

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has made it clear that he just expressed his suspicion towards the plans to unseat him from the post of the PM with the interpretation that country’s PM was defeated if he lost the election to the NC presidency. He added that he was also the country’s Prime Minister not only the NC President.

The PM has also refuted a false publicity associated with a statement regarding his claim of victory made at an event on Sunday morning. Deuba has said that he just shared his views about the possible emergence of morality questions.

“Here, I made my statement in regard to defeat or victory of the Prime Minister, not the defeat or victory of the president. Now, I am the NC President and also the Prime Minister. They would raise the issue of morality saying the PM lost the election in case I was defeated. This government may not long until the elections. Meaning of my victory is continuity of this government until the elections and the NC’s majority government would be formed from the local to federal levels,” PM Deuba reiterated.

Deuba also recalled that he relieved the country and citizens of fear and terror of KP Sharma Oli with support from the friends in and outside the party.

On the occasion, PM Deuba also thanked leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula for backing him in the post of party presidency.

Meanwhile, speaking at another event organised by Nepal Women’s Association here Sunday, Deuba said that he was working to make the NC-led government possible in all three layers of government while urging one and all to ensure his victory in the party presidency.

Source: National News Agency Nepal