Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has returned home, wrapping up the three-day official visit to India on Sunday evening.

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota and Home Minister Balkrishna Khand received PM Deuba at the VVIP Lounge of Tribhuvan International Airport. On the occasion, a contingent of Nepali Army accorded a guard of honour to the PM.

PM Deuba had left here last Friday for India at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit, significant bilateral agreements were made including inauguration of Janakpur, Jaynagar-Kurtha Railway Service, Nepal-India Energy production, and developments.

Source: National News Agency Nepal